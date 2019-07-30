AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.68 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report $751.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $764.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $710.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $744.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.78.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,427.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,590. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

