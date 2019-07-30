Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. Approach Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.22.

The firm has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Approach Resources by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63,566 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Approach Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Approach Resources by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

