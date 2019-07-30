Apollo Global Management (APO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $677.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 306.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:APO opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $58,013.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

