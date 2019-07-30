Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. Sells 520 Shares

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $299.64. The stock had a trading volume of 680,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.66. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Anthem by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

