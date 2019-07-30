Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. 65,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,372. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.62.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.81%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

