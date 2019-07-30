Andrew C. Florance Sells 24,210 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total transaction of $15,219,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSGP stock traded down $11.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $618.73. 268,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.10. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $638.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,402,000 after buying an additional 266,965 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,865,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,317,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.60.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

