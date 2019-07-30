ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Trading Down 0.2%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDA. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

