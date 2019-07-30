Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $32.17, 22,754,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,861% from the average session volume of 768,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Andeavor Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:ANDX)
Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.
