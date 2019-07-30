Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $32.17, 22,754,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,861% from the average session volume of 768,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Andeavor Logistics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.