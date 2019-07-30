Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,659,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 524,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 650,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 2.32. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.