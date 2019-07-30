Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 650,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 2.32. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $54.00.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
