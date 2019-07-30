Analysts Set Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

NYSE PAM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. 468,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.96. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 44.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.