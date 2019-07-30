Analysts Expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to post sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.91 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $26.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $27.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $33.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Shares of WCG traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,693. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $220.63 and a one year high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

