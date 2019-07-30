Analysts Expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $429,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 63,823 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,706. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.84. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.63.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

