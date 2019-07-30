Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.26). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 411,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,727. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.51 per share, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $13,859.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Walker bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.21 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,547. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,722 shares of company stock worth $144,229. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

