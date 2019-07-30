Analysts Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Post $0.64 EPS

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 192 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SBBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,565.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $394,409. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 3,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.