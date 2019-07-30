Analysts Anticipate Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.16. Qorvo posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $137,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,573 shares of company stock worth $2,488,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Qorvo by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 865.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. 752,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $86.50.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

