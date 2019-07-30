Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post $5.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $19.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.78 ($25.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of KMX opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $419,252.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $7,247,229.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,496,297.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $83,206,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,188,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

