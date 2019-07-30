Analysts Anticipate California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $716.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce $716.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.30 million. California Resources posted sales of $549.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.94. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other California Resources news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,196 shares in the company, valued at $254,988.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 2,322,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,341. California Resources has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $678.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

