Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,132,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 8,695,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Amgen by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

