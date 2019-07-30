AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $149,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $1,412,016.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,752.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,370 shares of company stock worth $8,072,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 55.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 51.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

