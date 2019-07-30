American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Tower by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Tower by 882.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,328,000 after acquiring an additional 384,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.69. 57,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,816. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,053 shares of company stock valued at $49,761,568. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

