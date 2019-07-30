American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMSC. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

AMSC opened at $8.78 on Friday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $6,671,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $2,961,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 82,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

