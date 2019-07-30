American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.60

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 20385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In other news, CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $308,096.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah J. Anderson sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $173,519.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,371. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,752,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 495,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.6% during the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.
About American States Water (NYSE:AWR)
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
