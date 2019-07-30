American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.60

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 20385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Sprowls sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $308,096.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah J. Anderson sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $173,519.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,892.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,371. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,752,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 495,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.6% during the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,566 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

