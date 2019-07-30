American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.06-1.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. 129,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $852,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

