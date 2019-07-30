American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.14 for the period. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.06-1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

AMH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider David Goldberg sold 80,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 10,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $257,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

