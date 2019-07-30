American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 180,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $21,393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $24,616,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,334,878 shares of company stock valued at $79,376,533. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 128,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

