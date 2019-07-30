AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,693,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691,490 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 26,478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,571 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 83,310,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $19,612,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.