alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €15.09 Average PT from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.09 ($17.55).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOX shares. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of AOX stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €14.65 ($17.03). The company had a trading volume of 317,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

