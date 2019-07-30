Alphacat (ACAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $201,897.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.06 million and $201,897.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00280916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.01559618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00117403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

