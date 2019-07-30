Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,239.41 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,125.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478 shares of company stock worth $549,005. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 27,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

