Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 202,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85.

About Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

