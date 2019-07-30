Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 58.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 21,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

