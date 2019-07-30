Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.92-7.00 for the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.92-7.00 EPS.

ARE stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.88. 33,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

In other news, Director Richard Hunter Klein sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $32,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $62,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,177 shares of company stock worth $3,701,158. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

