Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.20, 165,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 229,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $4,088,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $4,680,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $14,747,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

