Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $692-706 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.90 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.23-4.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $211.03 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.93.

AKAM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $1,707,961. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

