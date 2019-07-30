Aircastle (AYR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Aircastle to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Aircastle had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aircastle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AYR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,472. Aircastle has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Aircastle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,089.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

