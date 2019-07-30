Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 24.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider Kunio Sano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aehr Test Systems stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 192.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,096 shares during the period. Aehr Test Systems accounts for 0.4% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Aehr Test Systems worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

