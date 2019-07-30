Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,502,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,626,828. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 115,664 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $3,232,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 697,919 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,328,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 983,066 shares of company stock worth $29,226,896. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

