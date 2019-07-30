Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,005,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 2,280,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,888. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.89. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.