Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Activision Blizzard worth $67,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2,163.8% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $2,622,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 104,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 32.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 242,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

