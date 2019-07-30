Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,509,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 19,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

