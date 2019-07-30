Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.76. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 3,319 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88. The firm has a market cap of $276.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.68.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

