ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report sales of $73.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.25 million to $76.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $292.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.18 million to $299.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.22 million, with estimates ranging from $358.50 million to $582.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.10% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 24,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

