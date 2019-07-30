AC3 Hits Market Cap of $991,017.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Bibox. In the last week, AC3 has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $991,017.00 and $805.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

