Absolute (ABS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,398.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Absolute has a market capitalization of $43,398.00 and $1,828.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Absolute has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.01097862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00262443 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006415 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 12,980,958 coins and its circulating supply is 12,448,678 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

