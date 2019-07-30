Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.96. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.58% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

