Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.96. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
