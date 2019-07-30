Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 517.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 4,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 282.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. 1,431,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,908. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,211.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,260 shares of company stock worth $89,443,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

