ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20.10 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 22.75.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

