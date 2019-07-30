$430.30 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to announce sales of $430.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.09 million. US Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $449.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $415.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on USX. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of USX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 355,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Eric Fuller sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $502,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 37.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 657,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,855 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 171,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,408 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

