3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in 3M were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 61.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 326.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.51 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

