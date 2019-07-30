3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in 3M were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.62. 831,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.25. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.77.

In related news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

